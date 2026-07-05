Maa Intti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Film On Track To Score A Century (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has entered its third week and is showing no signs of slowing down despite multiple releases across different languages on July 3. Released in Telugu and Tamil on June 19, the action drama has now crossed the 90 crore mark at the worldwide box office, further cementing its blockbuster status.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection

By the end of its third Saturday, the action-packed entertainer had crossed the 90 crore milestone worldwide, marking a significant achievement for a female-led film. On Day 16, the film collected 1.4 crore net in India, taking its gross collection for the day to 1.64 crore. Moreover, the film continued to enjoy a wide release, playing on over 1,000 screens across India.

Interestingly, the film had collected 4.9 crore net and 5.73 crore gross on its second Saturday, indicating the expected decline in its third week while still maintaining a healthy hold at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s total India net collection now stands at 56.1 crore, while its India gross has reached 66.19 crore. Meanwhile, the film has grossed 25.2 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to an impressive 91.39 crore.

Consequently, Maa Inti Bangaaram is now firmly on track to enter the prestigious 100 crore club worldwide in the coming days.

Worldwide Box Office Breakdown

India Net: 56.1 crore

India Gross: 66.19 crore

Overseas Gross: 25.2 crore

Worldwide Gross: 91.39 crore

Furthermore, the film has benefited immensely from positive word of mouth and strong audience appreciation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s performance has received widespread praise, while the film’s emotional and family-friendly narrative has helped sustain footfalls well into its third week. As a result, Maa Inti Bangaaram has avoided the sharp drop that many mid-budget films typically witness after their opening week.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Becomes Tollywood’s Fifth Highest-Grossing Film of 2026 Worldwide

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Meanwhile, the film has already secured its place as the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Moreover, it now needs to earn just around 6 crore more to surpass Ustaad Bhagat Singh and climb to the fourth spot.

Highest-Grossing Telugu Films of 2026 Worldwide

Peddi – 337.45 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 91.39 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore Dacoit – 56.88 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 22.48 crore Raakaasa – 21.85 crore

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