Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Crosses The 150 Crore Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and others, continues to attract its share of audience despite the release of Alpha. Both in India and overseas, the film saw a jump, pushing the worldwide box office collection above the 150 crore mark. Apart from crossing 150 crore, it is also set to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 9!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

In India, the Bollywood adventure comedy film grossed 9.35 crore on the second Saturday, day 9, representing a 60.1% increase over day 8’s 5.84 crore. Overseas, it grossed 1.58 crore on Saturday, up 6.04% from Friday’s 1.49 crore. Overall, the biggie grossed 10.93 crore globally yesterday, displaying a growth of 49.11% from the second Friday’s 7.33 crore gross.

In total, Welcome To The Jungle has earned 127.53 crore gross (108.08 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 28.12 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 155.65 crore gross. With this, it has become Bollywood’s 5th film of 2026 to cross the 150 crore mark after Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Cocktail 2.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 108.08 crore

India gross – 127.53 crore

Overseas gross – 28.12 crore

Worldwide gross – 155.65 crore

Set to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026 globally

With 155.65 crore, Welcome To The Jungle is currently Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally. To claim the 4th spot, it must beat Cocktail 2 (156.13 crore), which is just 48 lakh away. So, today, on day 10, the film will overtake Cocktail 2 and grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Cocktail 2 – 156.13 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 155.65 crore (9 days) O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 83.75 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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