Box Office: Welcome To The Jungle’s Century Pushes Akshay Kumar Past Shah Rukh Khan To #3 In Koimoi Star Ranking (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After the success of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is maintaining his winning momentum as his latest release, Welcome To The Jungle, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Despite the release of Alpha, it continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office and has, in the meantime, entered the 100 crore club on the 8th day. With a fresh century in the kitty, the superstar has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are awarded for a film in the 100-crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar overtakes Shah Rukh Khan in the Star Ranking

Welcome To The Jungle entered the 100 crore club (net) at the Indian box office in 8 days, and with this, Akshay Kumar has been credited with 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. With the latest increment, Akshay’s tally now stands at 2400 points, putting him ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, who has 2350 points. So, Akshay now holds the 3rd spot in the Star Ranking.

With two more releases this year, Akshay Kumar is likely to build a good lead over Shah Rukh in the points table. However, with King scheduled to release in December 2026, Shah Rukh has a chance to reclaim his 3rd spot.

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay’s 2400 points:

18 films in the 100 crore club (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0’s Hindi version, Kesari, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle) = 1800 points

3 films in the 200 crore club (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz) = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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