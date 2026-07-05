Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, lost a significant chunk of screens due to Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, but continues to mint moolah at its own pace. After falling below the 1 crore mark on the third Friday, it picked up well on Saturday. In the meantime, it has taken one step closer to the century mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Cocktail sequel saw a good boost on the third Saturday, day 16, resulting in a collection of 1.15 crore. Compared to day 15’s 75 lakh, it jumped by 53.33%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 97.51 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 115.08 crore gross. With another jump expected today, on day 17, the film is likely to earn close to 99 crore net by the end of the third weekend.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 74.31 crore

Week 2 – 21.3 crore

Day 15 – 75 lakh

Day 16 – 1.15 crore

Total – 97.51 crore

Set to become Kriti Sanon’s 3rd century post-COVID

So far, in the post-COVID era, Kriti Sanon has delivered two 100-crore grossers at the Indian box office: Adipurush and Tere Ishk Mein. Now, with Cocktail 2, she’s all set to deliver her third century. The film needs only 2.49 crore more to enter the 100 crore club, which is likely to be achieved in the next 3-4 days.

Among the highest-grossing films of Kriti post-COVID, the film will conclude as her 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, below Tere Ishk Mein (119.5 crore).

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s top grossers post-COVID in India (net):

Adipurush – 288.15 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 119.5 crore Cocktail 2 – 97.51 crore (16 days) Crew – 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Only 1.96 Crore Away From Becoming Sharvari’s 3rd Highest-Grosser

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