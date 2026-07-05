Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, continues to move ahead at a decent pace. Released amid online negativity and underwhelming promotions, the film managed to bag some sort of start, thanks to the padding of YRF’s Spy Universe. After a start of over 9 crore, it needed a big push on the first Saturday, and although that push was missing, it still posted a healthy jump at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has moved closer to becoming Sharvari’s 3rd-highest-grossing film in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller registered much higher occupancy than on its opening day on its first Saturday. As a result, it scored 11.3 crore on day 2, a jump of 22.16% from day 1’s 9.25 crore. Overall, the film has earned 20.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 24.24 crore gross. Considering the growth today, on day 3, it’ll comfortably go past the 30 crore net mark in the opening weekend, which is a healthy number considering all the negativity on social media.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.3 crore

Total – 20.55 crore

Set to become Sharvari’s 3rd highest-grosser in India

With 20.55 crore, Alpha has surpassed Sharvari’s debut film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 (12.5 crore) in just 2 days. Today, it will overtake Vedaa (22.5 crore), which is just 1.95 crore away. By beating Vedaa, it’ll become the actress’ 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Sharvari’s movies (ranked highest to lowest):

Munjya – 108 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 55.3 crore Vedaa – 22.5 crore Alpha – 20.55 crore (2 days) Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 12.5 crore

More about Alpha

The spy action thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in YRF’s Spy Universe.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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