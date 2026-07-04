Blast Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan led Blast has officially concluded its box office run. Subhash K Raj’s Tamil action thriller was made on a low budget of 18 crore. It is wrapping up as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, along with 195% profits. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Blast earn in India?

According to the final update, Blast collected 53.06 crore net at the Indian box office, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. It enjoyed a 5-week long run. The momentum remained fantastic despite its release on OTT, courtesy of the absence of new releases in Kollywood.

Made on a budget of 18 crore, Blast registered returns of 35.06 crore in its lifetime. In profit percentage, the ROI concluded at 195%. It secured the super-hit verdict in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1 (8 days): 25.78 crore

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Week 3: 9.51 crore

Week 4: 2.50 crore

Week 5: 61 lakh

Total: 53.06 crore

3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

In its lifetime, Blast surpassed Youth to become the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, by a small margin. It stayed behind Thaai Kizhavi and Karuppu.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 198 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 52.63 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Parimala And Co: 12.47 crore

How much did it earn worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Arjun starrer accumulated 77.01 crore gross, including 14.40 crore gross from overseas circuits. It became the 4th highest Kollywood grosser of 2026 globally, behind Karuppu (314.7 crore), Parasakthi (84.75 crore), and Thaai Kizhavi (84.05 crore).

Blast Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 53.06 crore

ROI: 35.06 crore

ROI%: 195%

India gross: 62.61 crore

Overseas gross: 14.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 77.01 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

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