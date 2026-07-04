Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 15 Collection!( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 will hopefully enter the 100 crore club during its third weekend. The screen count has witnessed a reduction with the arrival of Alpha and Baby Do Die Do. While Sikandar is out of reach, the romantic comedy will wrap up as Rashmika Mandanna’s 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon co-starrer delivered a promising first week. But the momentum dropped since the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle and there’s been no relief since. According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 75 lakh on day 15. It witnessed another 46% drop compared to 1.4 crore garnered on the second Thursday.

The total box office collection in India reaches 96.36 crore net. Made on a budget of 110 crore, Cocktail 2 has revived 87.6% of its total cost. It needs less than 15 crore to enter the safe zone. Only time will tell how close it gets to the target with the help of the third weekend boost. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 113.70 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Total: 96.36 crore

Rashmika Mandanna’s 5th highest Bollywood grosser!

With the fresh competition, Cocktail 2 will no longer be able to beat Sikandar, which stands at a margin of 33.59 crore. The romantic comedy will wrap up as Rashmika Mandanna’s 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Interestingly, it will soon score her 5th century in the Hindi belt, which is yet another notable milestone!

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood releases at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava: 615.39 crore Animal: 554 crore Thamma: 157.05 crore Sikandar: 129.95 crore Cocktail 2: 96.36 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 96.36 crore

Budget recovery: 87.6%

India gross: 113.70 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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