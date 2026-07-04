Alpha finally released in theaters yesterday (July 4), and it has managed to surprise everyone to some extent. Considering the online negativity around the film, it was expected to perform poorly at the Indian box office on day 1, but after exceeding expectations in advance bookings, it nearly reached double digits on opening day. In the meantime, it recorded the 10th biggest opening for Alia Bhatt, while among women-centric films of Bollywood, it registered the 6th biggest start. Keep reading for a detailed report!
How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office on day 1?
Post-Dhurandhar, there has been negative sentiment toward the YRF Spy Universe online and, to some extent, on the ground. Despite such sentiment and below-par promotions, Alpha managed to bag a decent start at the Indian box office, earning an estimated 9.5 crore net on day 1. It equals 11.21 crore gross. It exceeded expectations, as the film was touted to open in the 5-7 crore net range. Since initial word-of-mouth is not completely favorable, let’s see how the film performs over the weekend.
Records Alia Bhatt’s 10th biggest opening in India
With 9.5 crore, Alpha has recorded the 10th biggest opening for Alia Bhatt at the Indian box office, overtaking Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (9.02 crore). It sits below Udta Punjab (10.05 crore), thus just missing the 9th spot.
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Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office (net):
- Brahmastra – 37 crore
- Kalank – 21.6 crore
- Gully Boy – 19.4 crore
- Shaandaar – 13.1 crore
- 2 States – 12.42 crore
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore
- Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore
- Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore
- Alpha – 9.5 crore
6th biggest start among Bollywood’s women-centric films
Among Bollywood’s women-centric films, Alpha managed to score the 6th biggest opening in India. It surpassed Tanu Weds Manu Returns (8.85 crore) to claim the 6th spot. It remained slightly below The Dirty Picture (9.54 crore).
Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 women-centric openers in India (net):
- Stree 2 – 64.8 crore
- Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crore
- Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore
- Crew – 10.28 crore
- The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crore
- Alpha – 9.5 crore
- Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 8.85 crore
- Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crore
- Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crore
- Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 7.75 crore
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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.
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