Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s 10th Biggest Opener, Bollywood’s 6th Best Women-Centric Opener (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Alpha finally released in theaters yesterday (July 4), and it has managed to surprise everyone to some extent. Considering the online negativity around the film, it was expected to perform poorly at the Indian box office on day 1, but after exceeding expectations in advance bookings, it nearly reached double digits on opening day. In the meantime, it recorded the 10th biggest opening for Alia Bhatt, while among women-centric films of Bollywood, it registered the 6th biggest start. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Post-Dhurandhar, there has been negative sentiment toward the YRF Spy Universe online and, to some extent, on the ground. Despite such sentiment and below-par promotions, Alpha managed to bag a decent start at the Indian box office, earning an estimated 9.5 crore net on day 1. It equals 11.21 crore gross. It exceeded expectations, as the film was touted to open in the 5-7 crore net range. Since initial word-of-mouth is not completely favorable, let’s see how the film performs over the weekend.

Records Alia Bhatt’s 10th biggest opening in India

With 9.5 crore, Alpha has recorded the 10th biggest opening for Alia Bhatt at the Indian box office, overtaking Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (9.02 crore). It sits below Udta Punjab (10.05 crore), thus just missing the 9th spot.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Brahmastra – 37 crore Kalank – 21.6 crore Gully Boy – 19.4 crore Shaandaar – 13.1 crore 2 States – 12.42 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore Alpha – 9.5 crore

6th biggest start among Bollywood’s women-centric films

Among Bollywood’s women-centric films, Alpha managed to score the 6th biggest opening in India. It surpassed Tanu Weds Manu Returns (8.85 crore) to claim the 6th spot. It remained slightly below The Dirty Picture (9.54 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 women-centric openers in India (net):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crore Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore Crew – 10.28 crore The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crore Alpha – 9.5 crore Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 8.85 crore Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crore Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crore Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 7.75 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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