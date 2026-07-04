Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection: Registers over 2 crore on day 1( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 received a warm response from audiences on its opening day on Friday. Consequently, the sports comedy drama also enjoyed a strong start at the box office. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is a sequel to the 2022 hit of the same name, which explored the dynamics between a wrestler wife and her stay-at-home husband. This time, the sequel has opened on a much bigger scale than its predecessor.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Joins Top 10 Kollywood Openers of 2026

On its opening day, Gatta Kusthi 2 collected 2.55 crore net in India, taking its gross collection to 2.93 crore. Moreover, the film enjoyed a massive release across 2,109 shows on Day 1. Interestingly, this also marks a major milestone for Vishnu Vishal, as it is reportedly the first time one of his films has been released on more than 1,000 screens.

As a result, Gatta Kusthi 2 has registered the seventh-biggest Kollywood opening of 2026.

Top 10 Kollywood Openers of 2026

Karuppu – 15.5 crore Parasakthi – 12.35 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 6.85 crore Kara – 6.2 crore Youth – 3.65 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 2.65 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 2.55 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar – 1.65 crore With Love – 1.6 crore Parimala And Co – 1.6 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 1.5 crore

According to Sacnilk, the majority of Gatta Kusthi 2’s collections came from its home state of Tamil Nadu. Out of the film’s total 2.93 crore gross, Tamil Nadu alone contributed 2.6 crore. Meanwhile, Karnataka and Kerala contributed 0.15 crore each, while the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions added 0.02 crore. The rest of India contributed the remaining 0.01 crore.

Reportedly, Gatta Kusthi 2 was made on a budget of around 27 crore. Therefore, the film will need to maintain its momentum over the coming days to recover its costs and eventually emerge as a box office success.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles in the sequel. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal roles in the first film, also return. Meanwhile, actor Karunakaran joins the cast in another pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran and music composed by Sean Roldan. Meanwhile, Barath Vikraman has handled the editing, while S. Jayachandran serves as the art director.

Furthermore, Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has helmed the dance choreography.

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For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers Tollywood’s 8th Biggest Opening Of 2026 In India



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