Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 1( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure, starring Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh, released in theaters yesterday (July 3) amid decent buzz in the Telugu market. Despite having no big stars, the reported budget of 100 crore has grabbed everyone’s attention. The talk about the cost of production built curiosity among movie buffs, resulting in some footfall in theaters on the opening day. In the meantime, it clocked Tollywood’s 8th biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!



The Telugu mythological fantasy action-adventure film marked its arrival yesterday. It has opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and even initial word-of-mouth has been similar. Such reactions helped the film pick up some pace in the evening and night shows, leading to a fair collection by the end of the opening day.

How much did Nagabandham earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Nagabandham scored an estimated 3.25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It includes 2.9 crore from the original Telugu version. In the Hindi-dubbed version, the film opened at 20 lakh, followed by Tamil’s 10 lakh. Kannada and Malayalam versions earned 2 lakh and 3 lakh, respectively.

Records Tollywood’s 8th biggest opening of 2026

With 3.25 crore, Nagabandham registered Tollywood’s 8th biggest opening of the year at the Indian box office. It surpassed Raakaasa (2.85 crore) to claim the 8th spot. It grabbed the spot below Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram (5.35 crore).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 69.5 crore The Raja Saab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 34.75 crore Dacoit – 6.5 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 5.5 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 5.35 crore Nagabandham – 3.25 crore Raakaasa – 2.85 crore Biker – 2.8 crore

More about the film

The mythological fantasy action-adventure film is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu, Murli Sharma, Ramachandra Raju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Rishabh Sawhney.

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