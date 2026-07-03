Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 14: Needs Less Than 80 Lakh To Enter The Safe Zone ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Balan: The Boy, starring Adhisheshan KR, Muhammad Zinaan, Farzana Palathingal, and others, concluded its second week at the Indian box office yesterday, on day 14. After a decent start, the film maintained momentum, and though collections dropped more than expected on weekdays in the second week, they remain good enough to keep the film on track to emerge as a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Balan: The Boy earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Malayalam psychological drama thriller scored 40 lakh on the second Thursday, day 14, pushing the week 2 total to 5.97 crore. Compared to week 1’s 11.29, it dropped by 47.12% in the second week. Overall, it has earned an estimated 17.26 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 20.36 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 11.29 crore

Week 2 – 5.97 crore

Total – 17.26 crore

Budget and recovery

Balan: The Boy was reportedly made on a budget of 18 crore, and has earned 17.26 crore net so far. So, in 14 days, the film has recovered 95.89% of the total cost. To make a full recovery and enter the safe zone, it needs to earn 18 crore net, which is likely to be achieved during the third weekend, as only 74 lakh is needed to achieve the target collection.

Once it recovers its complete budget through domestic earnings and makes some profit, Balan: The Boy will secure a plus verdict at the Indian box office. So, in a couple more days, the film will emerge as a clean success.

Box office summary:

Budget – 18 crore

India net collection – 17.26 crore

Recovery – 95.89%

Deficit – 74 lakh

Deficit% – 4.11%

More about the film

The psychological drama thriller is directed by Chidambaram and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. It also stars Tovino Thomas, Girish AD, and Jean Paul Lal. The film was released on June 19.

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