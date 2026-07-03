Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 14: It’s Now Tollywood’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has completed two weeks at the worldwide box office, and the numbers have been nothing short of impressive. The Telugu action-comedy drama, which opened to strong word-of-mouth and delivered consistently over both weekends, has now surpassed Anaganaga Oka Raju to claim the fifth spot among Tollywood’s highest-grossing films of 2026. With the film still running in theatres, the total will only grow from here. Keep reading for a detailed day 14 collection report!

The film has benefited greatly from a strong content-driven response. Samantha’s performance drew widespread praise, and the family-friendly tone kept footfalls steady through the second week as well, ensuring the film did not drop off the way many mid-budget releases tend to after the first week.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

As per the day 14 update, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned 53.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 63.66 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has grossed 24.35 crore, a strong overseas contribution reflecting the Telugu diaspora’s enthusiasm for the film globally. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the worldwide box office collection after two weeks stands at 88.01 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 53.95 crore

India gross – 63.66 crore

Overseas gross – 24.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 88.01 crore

Becomes Tollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally!

With 88.01 crore at the worldwide box office in 14 days, Maa Inti Bangaaram has overtaken Anaganaga Oka Raju (83.85 crore) to claim the fifth spot on Tollywood’s 2026 global chart. It now sits just below Ustaad Bhagat Singh (97.25 crore) in fourth, which is likely to be surpassed in the coming days.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

1. Peddi – 337.45 crore

2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore

3. The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore

4. Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore

5. Maa Inti Bangaaram – 88.01 crore (14 days)

6. Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore

7. Dacoit – 56.88 crore

8. Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore

9. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 22.48 crore

10. Raakaasa – 21.85 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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