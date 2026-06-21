Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s love story has been one of the most talked-about and adored celebrity relationships in recent years. Their story has been no less than a fairy tale. What started as a professional friendship slowly became a close relationship, then romance. After keeping their relationship private and out of the spotlight for a long time, the couple surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate ceremony in December 2025.

Now, India Today reports that Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together, marking another special milestone in their journey. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news, here’s a complete look at how their relationship unfolded over the years.

June 2021: Their First Collaboration On The Family Man 2

Samantha first worked with Raj Nidimoru during Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, created by Raj & DK. She played the critically acclaimed role of Raji, which became one of her biggest performances.

After the series was released, Samantha thanked Raj and DK on Instagram and expressed how special the character would always remain for her. At the time, their relationship was strictly professional.

October 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced her separation from her then-husband, Naga Chaitanya, on October 2, 2021. After four years of marriage, the two shared a joint statement on social media, asking for privacy as they decided to separate and move forward with their lives.

November 2021: Public Appearances Begin

Months later, Samantha attended a promotional event with Raj, DK, and the team behind The Family Man. She shared photos from the evening on Instagram, calling it “an evening to remember.”

Although there was nothing unusual about the appearance then, it would later become one of the earliest public moments of their journey together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

March-April 2023: Reuniting For Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha reunited with Raj for another ambitious project, Citadel: Honey Bunny. During filming and promotions, the actress remained active on social media and shared behind-the-scenes photos with Raj and the cast. Till then, nobody knew whether something was brewing or just a professional collaboration.

As they spent more time working together, fans began noticing their growing comfort and friendship.

July 2023: The First Emotional Hint

After wrapping Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha shared an emotional post thanking the team.

She referred to Raj and DK as “the family I didn’t know I needed,” adding that they stood by her through every difficult phase. Looking back, many fans believe this was one of the earliest signs of their deep bond.

January-November 2024: Friendship Continues To Grow

Throughout 2024, Samantha continued posting photos with Raj during Citadel premiere parties, international promotions, and industry events. Their friendship didn’t stop there; they were frequently spotted together at parties with friends, leaving everyone curious about their status.

Whether it was London diaries, promotional events, or team celebrations, Raj became a regular presence in Samantha’s social media updates, though neither addressed the dating rumors.

February 2025: Fueling Dating Rumors

Samantha was spotted at a pickleball tournament with director Raj Nidimoru. She also shared a series of photos from the event, some of which featured him.

One picture, in particular, appeared to show the two holding hands, leading many social media users to speculate that there could be something more than friendship between them. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the rumors.

Relationship rumors gained momentum after Samantha shared a photo wearing a noticeable diamond ring. Although she never confirmed an engagement, NDTV later linked the post to reports that Raj had proposed around this time.

May 2025: Going Public Professionally

Samantha didn’t stop growing personally and professionally. In May, she announced the launch of her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and celebrated the release of its first film, Subham.

Raj appeared in several photos from the announcement, with the duo posing closely together. Around the same time, Samantha was also seen proudly wearing her diamond ring, further fueling engagement rumors.

July 2025: Detroit Trip Sparks Dating Buzz

Samantha’s trip to Detroit for the TANA 2025 event gave fans even more reason to believe the relationship rumors.

Photos from the trip showed the pair walking hand in hand, dining together, and enjoying their time with friends. These pictures quickly went viral across social media.

September 2025: Samantha Opens Up About Love

In September, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram note about finding “real love” in her thirties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Without mentioning Raj directly, she reflected on healing, self-acceptance, and discovering love without changing herself. Fans widely believed the emotional message was inspired by her relationship with the filmmaker.

October-November 2025: More Public Appearances

The couple continued appearing together throughout the year.

Raj joined Samantha’s Diwali celebrations with her family, and they were later photographed embracing during the launch of her perfume brand. By this point, many believed the two had quietly made their relationship official.

December 2025: Samantha & Raj Get Married

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

The private wedding was attended by around 30 close family members and friends. Samantha later shared their wedding photographs on Instagram with the simple caption, “01.12.2025.”

The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter after nearly two years of reported dating.

June 2026: Reports Claim The Couple Is Expecting Their First Child

The latest reports suggest Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child within six months of their wedding.

Pregnancy rumors first surfaced after fans noticed what they believed was a baby bump during one of Samantha’s public appearances for Maa Inti Bangaaram. The speculation quickly spread across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

According to reports by CE, quoting a source close to the couple, Samantha and Raj are delighted about the new phase in their lives and are expected to share the news publicly at the right time.

However, it is important to note that neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has officially confirmed the pregnancy.

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