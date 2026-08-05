DC New Song Hangova Ft. Lokesh Kanagaraj (Photo Credit – YouTube) ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The crossover no one knew they needed has officially landed, and it’s sending shockwaves through the South film industry and beyond. Sun Pictures has dropped Hangova, the latest track from the highly anticipated Tamil romantic action thriller DC, offering fans a fiery front-row seat to the undeniably magnetic chemistry between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi.

While Kanagaraj has built an empire as a mastermind director delivering gritty, high-octane blockbusters, he is now stepping in front of the lens for his acting debut.

Paired opposite the effortlessly charismatic Wamiqa Gabbi, the duo’s electric on-screen dynamic in Hangova proves that Kanagaraj is just as captivating under the spotlight as he is behind the camera. Sun Pictures has unveiled Hangova, the latest song from the romantic action thriller DC.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is part of the film’s ambitious 15-track album, one of the most expansive soundtracks ever created for a film. The lyrics are by Heisenberg and Ritesh G Rao, and vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Adithya RK.

Hangova beautifully captures the emotions that linger long after two souls cross paths, offering audiences a glimpse of the magnetic chemistry shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Headlined by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, making his highly anticipated acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, DC is all set to release in cinemas on August 7. Directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sun Pictures, DC will be distributed across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India by Dharma Productions.

Check out the song here.

Advertisement

For more stories from the South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Release Update: When and Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Sports Comedy Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News