Apparently, one extramarital affair is now outdated for Bollywood, so it has doubled the Woh and the Pati is sweating while the Patni is done with the drama! Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the world of messy middle-class infidelity in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, but does the formula still work? This distressed-husband trope in Bollywood is the oldest trick in the book, yet we keep coming back for more.

This time, Ayushmann Khurrana is stepping into the shoes previously worn by Sanjeev Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, and many other actors, including Govinda and Salman Khan! But wait, there’s a twist – one ‘Woh’ isn’t enough anymore. The stakes and scandals are double, and it seems like I am about to watch Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon for the third time.

However, Ayushmann Khurrana is a great actor, and the biggest win for the trailer is seeing Ayushmann Khurrana return to his home ground – comedy. After experimenting with high-concept thrillers, seeing him play the relatable, slightly panicked man-child is funny. But I am not sure how much fun this would be!

Then there’s Wamiqa Gabbi in her fiery element. Her dialogue, especially the line “Purush jaat se bharosa hi uth gaya hai hamara,” is relatable to many and makes for a good punch. She brings a certain spark that keeps the frame alive. Sara Ali Khan seems to be playing the bubbly, high-energy ‘Woh’, but her chemistry with Ayushmann looks forced!

A man lying to his wife to date another woman is a theme we’ve seen in Masti, No Entry, and the previous Pati Patni Aur Woh, and a zillion films. The trailer doesn’t necessarily scream innovation. Some of the jokes feel a bit dated, relying on the same old “wife is a warden, girlfriend is a vacation” stereotypes. If the writing isn’t razor-sharp, this could easily slip into just another remake territory.

I have been a fan of Mudassar Aziz’s comedy since I first saw Happy Bhag Jayegi. So hopefully, he might pull off something entertaining from this one as well.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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