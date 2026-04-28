The buzz around Pati Patni Aur Wo Do is growing rapidly, with its songs climbing the charts and the teaser receiving enthusiastic audience response. With fans already hooked and anticipation mounting, all eyes are now on the film’s trailer.

Ayushmann Khurrana On Pati Patni Aur Wo Do

As fans await the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about his character, Prajapati Pandey, offering audiences a sneak peek into what they can expect from this intriguing role.

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann shared, “I found Prajapati to be a man who is honest and whose intentions are clean. Still, the kind of situations he finds himself in draws laughs—on the surface, it looks like this guy is having a lot of fun. However, when you watch him navigate one problem after another in this comedy of errors, you realize he never imagined his life would take such a turn. He’s quite a star of the jungle, but dealing with three women in the film is a chaos he never imagined would enter his life.”

As the trailer release approaches, excitement continues to soar, setting the stage for what could be one of the most entertaining releases of the season.

Pati Patni Aur Wo Do: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will feature Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. With Ayushmann stepping into yet another layered and relatable role, Pati Patni Aur Wo Do promises a blend of humor, chaos, and unexpected twists.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra, and T-Series present a T-Series Films and B R Studios production. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is all set to release in cinemas on 15th May 2026.

Pati Patni Aur Wo Do Teaser

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