Actor Rakul Preet Singh has once again responded to the persistent “situationship” rumors surrounding her marriage—this time with a hint of humor. The actress, who had previously criticized clickbait narratives, opted for a more lighthearted approach, posting a humorous video with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, that mocks the widely shared remark.

The buzz began after Jackky, during a podcast conversation, described their relationship as a “situationship,” intending to reflect its easygoing and friendship-driven nature. However, the term quickly snowballed into sensational headlines, with many interpreting it as a commentary on the strength or seriousness of their marriage.

Instead of issuing another strong statement, Rakul leaned into the moment with a witty reel that directly addresses the chatter. Check out the video:

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Rakul’s earlier, harsher critique of media sensationalism has been intentionally changed by the couple’s humorous perspective. She had previously criticized the propensity to condense complex discussions into attention-grabbing headlines, emphasizing that “context matters” when interpreting private interactions.

With this latest video, the duo strikes a balance, acknowledging the noise while refusing to let it dictate their narrative. By choosing humor over frustration, Rakul and Jackky subtly underline their original message: that their relationship is rooted in understanding and companionship, far beyond any single label.

In an age where snippets often overshadow substance, their response reflects a growing trend among celebrities reclaiming the narrative not just through statements but through relatability and wit.

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