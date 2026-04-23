Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has certainly grabbed everyone’s interest with its stunning visual appeal, but there’s one thing that many may have overlooked. The enormous opening battle sequence hinted at in the trailer is more than simply a visual extravaganza; it is based on a complex and little-known part of the epic.

The picture, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and supported by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, international VFX powerhouse DNEG, and Monster Mind Creations, promises scale like never before. One of its most pivotal scenes is this opening passage. However, are you aware of the true meaning of this sequence?

Ramayana: Ravana vs. Kubera—The Untold Kailash Battle

The Ramayana explores Ravana’s ascent long before the main narrative of Rama starts. When Ravana took control of Lanka, he dismissed Kubera, his half-brother, who had been the city’s first ruler. However, his aspirations didn’t end there.

Ravana pursued Kubera to Alakapuri, near the holy Mount Kailash, driven by ego and a desire for total dominion. This was a declaration rather than merely a chase. Ravana aimed to crush any last threat to his authority and establish his dominance over all realms.

This lesser-known episode has the size, emotion, mythology, and conflict that a major movie start deserves. A fight set against the holy backdrop of Mount Kailash, with celestial powers clashing and Ravana exerting his supremacy, has the potential to instantly draw worldwide audiences into the epic realm.

More significantly, it adds depth to Ravana’s character. He is now more than just Rama’s opponent; he is a multifaceted character molded by ambition and victory. These stirring, unknown tales are what really make Ramayana stand out as it prepares to become a worldwide cinematic extravaganza, demonstrating that, even in a story repeated for centuries, there are still moments to rediscover.

RAMAYANA: Cast & Release Date

The film also stars India’s top actors, including Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Monkey God Hanuman), and Ravie Dubey (Lakshamana).

Namit Malhotra’s RAMAYANA: PART 1, the first of a two-part live-action epic based on the ancient works of the esteemed Indian poet Valmiki, is presented by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Academy Award®-winning production and visual effects studio DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

This fall, at Diwali 2026, NAMIT MALHOTRA’S RAMAYANA: PART 1 debuts in theaters worldwide. PART 2 is presently in production and will make its world premiere on Diwali in 2027.

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