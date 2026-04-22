Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the most influential figures in Indian history. His life and bravery have continued to inspire numerous works of literature and films. This includes an intimate portrayal and modern-day retellings. Riteish Deshmukh’s forthcoming historical action drama Raja Shivaji is the latest film to tell his story.

Ahead of its release, let’s look at five films where Shivaji Maharaj was depicted. These films are in different languages.

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji (1952)

Director: Bhalji Pendharkar

Bhalji Pendharkar IMDb rating : 8.9/10

: 8.9/10 Streaming On: YouTube

Plot: Chhatrapati Shivaji is one of the earliest depictions of the Maratha King. It’s directed and produced by Bhalji Pendharkar and traces the life of Shivaji Maharaj. The film starred Chandrakant Mandhare playing the titular role. It was released in the year 1952 and can be revisited to understand film history.

2. Farzand (2018)

Director: Digpal Lanjekar

Digpal Lanjekar IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Farzand, written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar, is the first part of the Shri Shivraj Ashtak film series. It consists of eight parts based on the Maratha Empire. Farzand centers around Kondaji Farzand, who is fighting Adil Shah. Chinmay Mandlekar portrays the role of Shivaji Maharaj.

3. Me Shivajirale Bhosale Boltoy (2009)

Director: Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar

Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Streaming On: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: This Marathi-language vigilante action drama follows a bank clerk fighting against societal odds. He is guided by the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj (played by Mahesh Manjrekar), who starts guiding him. It’s a modern-day spin on the teachings of the Maratha King. The film even won a Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Film.

4. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Director: Om Raut

Om Raut IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Plot: Tanhaji chronicles the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare as he tries to recapture the Kondhana fortress. Ajay Devgn played the titular character while Sharad Kelkar played Shivaji Maharaj. The film was a major critical and commercial success and also won three awards at the National Film Awards.

5. Har Har Mahadev (2022)

Director: Abhijeet Deshpande

Abhijeet Deshpande IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: Har Har Mahadev is a Marathi film that chronicles the Battle of Pavan Khind. This battle was led by Shivaji’s general named Baji Prabhu Deshpande, as his army of 300 soldiers fought against 12,000 Bijapuris. Subodh Bhave plays the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

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