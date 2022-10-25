Har Har Mahadev Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mohan Joshi, Milind Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe, Hardeek Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev & ensemble

Director: Abhijeet Deshpande

What’s Good: It shines in a crowd of recent Marathi historic films and avoids being typical for the genre

What’s Bad: Driven by a similar concept as Pawankhind, which was released earlier this year & has already been watched by many

Watch or Not?: Even if you are aware of the history of Bajiprabhu Deshpande, it’s definitely a must-watch for Sharad Kelkar and Subodh Bhave’s terrific performances

Language: Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 162 Minutes

There’s a wave of films based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his unsung warriors in the Marathi film industry. This one is another addition to the list. This time, it’s a tale of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and his sacrifice for Maharaj’s goal of attaining Swarajya. Baji Prabhu loses his life in the battle of Ghodkhind to help Maharaj make his way to Vishalgad after escaping Panhalgad. Yes, it’s a similar concept on which Pawankhind was based, but this film explores the more unknown facets of Bajiprabhu’s life.

Har Har Mahadev Movie Review: Script Analysis

The basic tale of Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s courage and sacrifice is known to many. TV shows and Digpal Lanjekar’s Pawankhind have shown it in an effective way, but still, this film holds its ground. Apart from the larger-than-life narration, this Abhijeet Deshpande directorial discusses the human side of Baji Prabhu.

Apart from a tale of being a great warrior, the film shows Baji (played by Sharad Kelkar) being vulnerable. We see him facing betrayal at the hands of his own brother, dying to win back his son’s respect and desperately waiting to prove his ‘imaan’ for Swarajya. It explores such unknown things about one of the greatest warriors, which deserves a chance to be told. The template of the film is a tried and tested one but still keeps you engaged due to its fresh approach.

The first half is terrific and highly engaging. Post interval, Har Har Mahadev slows down a bit due to a lack of exciting things happening. Thankfully, it gets back on track in time. Emotional moments, especially between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Subodh Bhave) and Baji Prabhu Deshpande, are a treat along with a powerful climax.

Har Har Mahadev Movie Review: Star Performance

Sharad Kelkar gives his best-ever performance as Baji Prabhu Deshpande. We have seen Sharad being a macho man but the actor proves his range with this one. Be it emotions or action scenes, the actor has given his 100%. Hopefully, he gets more such powerful roles in the future.

Subodh Bhave is a masterclass of acting and he’s already proven his worth through a variety of roles. As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he brings out his own different version which successfully shows the vulnerable side of a warrior king.

Other than the leading duo, Milind Shinde shines by adding his own quirk as Siddi Johar. The rest of the actors do their job well.

Har Har Mahadev Movie Review: Direction, Music

It’s more than a regular period drama with loads of action and goosebumps moments. It works more due to the human emotions of larger-than-life characters, which has been handled really well by Abhijeet Deshpande. There are moments which might come off as cliché but it doesn’t bother you much.

All songs support the film well along with a powerful BGM, but it’s the ‘Baji Ra’ song which keeps playing in your head even after leaving the theatre.

Har Har Mahadev Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Har Har Mahadev is driven by a story which has already been told but still deserves your watch on the big screen due to its emotional treatment. It’s more than a war drama!

Three and a half stars!

Har Har Mahadev Trailer

Har Har Mahadev releases on 25th October, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Har Har Mahadev.

