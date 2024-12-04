It’s been a good time for the Marathi film industry as, one after another, films have turned out to be commercial successes. Back in September, Sachin Pilgaonkar came with Navra Maza Navsacha 2. Despite mixed reviews, it emerged as a big hit at the Indian box office, thus living up to its hype. Afterward, Pravin Tarde’s Dharmaveer 2 became a theatrical winner. And now, Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has joined the list. Keep reading for its detailed 12-day collection report!

Directed by Tushar Shelar, the Marathi biographical period epic was released in theatres on November 22. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews and word-of-mouth. As a result, after a fair start, it held on to well and maintained the momentum to earn a respectable total. Unfortunately, despite a decent performance, it won’t be able to secure a good enough showcasing, thanks to Pushpa 2’s dominance in Maharashtra.

Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj started its box office ride with an opening day of 0.35 crore. On day 2 and day 3, a jump was seen, earning 0.53 and 0.93 crore, respectively. So, during the opening weekend, the film did a business of 1.81 crores. On weekdays, a good hold was seen, and by the end of the opening week, the film earned 2.77 crores.

In the ongoing second week, Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj performed better than in the opening week, and till yesterday (day 12), it had amassed a net of 6.53 crore net at the Indian box office.

The film was reportedly made at around 6 crores. Considering such a controlled cost, it was a decent success and had the potential to earn more. Unfortunately, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 will secure almost all screens in Maharashtra starting tomorrow. Thus, the Thakur Anoop Singh starrer will wrap up its lifetime collection below 10 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

