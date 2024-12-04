Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is enjoying a smooth ride in China and maintaining a good hold during weekdays. As per the latest development, it has crossed the 30 crore mark at the box office, with surprisingly higher collection coming in on day 5 than on day 4. Another interesting observation is that the film has gone past the entire overseas run of phase one, even before completing a week in theatres. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The journey of the Kollywood thriller has been promising. In the paid previews ahead of the grand release, it garnered a solid 5.41 crores. With a full-fledged release, the film earned 4.57 crores on day 1. On day 2 and day 3, it earned 9.21 crores and 7.13 crores, respectively, taking the overall collection weekend collection to 26.32 crores (including previews).

On day 4 (Monday), Maharaja saw a drop, and 2.87 crores came. On day 6, it was expected to stay stable or show a minimal drop, but surprisingly, a jump was recorded, and 3.67 crores came in. This trend reflects positive word-of-mouth among the audience, and such a pattern is needed if the film aims to get closer to the 100-crore mark at the China box office.

In addition to the latest update, Maharaja stands at 32.86 crores at the China box office after 5 days. Interestingly, this collection is higher than the entire overseas lifetime (original release). For the unversed, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer earned 25 crore gross internationally. So, if a comparison is made, the film has already earned 31.44% more than its phase one overseas run. Let’s see how far it goes!

Maharaja’s China box office breakdown:

Previews- 5.41 crores

Day 1- 4.57 crores

Day 2- 9.21 crores

Day 3- 7.13 crores

Day 4- 2.87 crores

Day 5- 3.67 crores

Total- 32.86 crores

