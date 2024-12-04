Gladiator II also did well at the box office this Monday, despite Moana 2 and Wicked’s dominating presence. The film’s latest worldwide collection has set a new record in Denzel Washington’s career. The film came with a hefty price tag between $210 and $250 million and is doing decently well at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Denzel gave the highest-grossing film of his career with, American Gangster, which was also directed by Ridley Scott. The movie came out in 2007 and featured Russell Crowe, Ted Levine, John Ortiz, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Lymari Nadal, and Cuba Gooding Jr, besides Washington. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it collected $130.16 million at the domestic box office and $269.75 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in Denzel’s career. The record has now been surpassed by Scott’s 2024 sequel.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Gladiator II collected a strong $2.1 million on Monday, registering the third-biggest 2nd Monday of 2024 for R-rated films. It dropped about -61.6% from last Thanksgiving week, boosted Monday. It hits a $113.6 million cume in the US, beating Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s $113.4 million haul in the United States as the 17th highest-grossing film of the year domestically. It is reportedly eyeing a $175-$200 million run in North America.

Meanwhile, the film has already crossed the $200 million mark at the international box office. It has reached a $208.80 million overseas cume, and allied with the domestic cume; the film has collected $322.37 million worldwide so far. With that, it has also surpassed Denzel Washington starrer American Gangster’s global haul of $269.75 million. It is now Washington’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide in his long career.

Denzel plays the role of Macrinus in Gladiator II, which is loosely inspired by the historical figure Marcus Opellius Macrinus. His character plans to control Rome, keeps a stable of gladiators, and mentors Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. The movie is performing well at the box office and was released in theatres on November 22.

