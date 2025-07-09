How to Train Your Dragon is one of the trending movies currently running at the cinemas. The live-action remake is also steadily moving towards becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is now on track to beat How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’s worldwide haul and become the second-highest-grossing installment in the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, 2025 is trailing behind compared to last year. There have been tentpole movies, but they have not yet matched the previous year’s broader summer slate. Some surprise hits, like Sinners, kept up the momentum. The full-year outlook remains positive if upcoming tentpole releases maintain the box office momentum, but this is a peak time, and the summer weakness is a notable drag.

How much has How to Train Your Dragon earned at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, How to Train Your Dragon has been consistently doing well, staying strong in the top five domestic box office charts. After twenty-five days, the film has collected $225.9 million at the domestic box office. It is close to crossing another significant milestone overseas, as it stands at $294.9 million. Thus, the worldwide total of live-action movies has hit $520.9 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $225.9 million

International – $294.9 million

Worldwide – $520.9 million

On track to become the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise

The live-action remake is currently the 3rd highest-grossing film in the overall franchise. The 2025 movie is around $20 million away from beating How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World‘s $539.9 million global cume. For the unversed, it was the last film in the animated trilogy and is the second-highest-grossing installment.

Check out the worldwide collections of the How to Train Your Dragon films [from highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.53 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $539.9 million How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)- $520.9 million $494.8 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) –

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13. It is the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

