So, if you have not noticed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is yet again trending on the internet after Grammy winner Ricky Kej decided to troll the film, with the most glaring mistake which was pointed out a few years ago and since then the video keeps popping up on the internet surprising someone or the other!

For those who do not know, the climax scene of DDLJ, which might clearly pass the test for being one of the most iconic climax, with one of the most iconic dialogue – Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi, has a glaring mistake! In the scene, Kajol is seen running towards Shah Rukh Khan who extends his hand standing at the gate of a moving train, while Kajol, runs along with the train to catch Shah Rukh Khan’s hand!

Now, the only issue was, while Kajol was running to grab SRK’s hand, people noticed that the other door for the same compartment was right beside her and she could have boarded right there, but she choses to cross the entire compartment and run to Raj to board the train! The scene has been ruined ever since trolls pointed this mistake!

If you have not seen the scene, here it is for your convenience!

The scene that went on to define cinema like no other ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1CSkthFW33 https://t.co/41l9n4KALv — sana (@sanaafsal) July 7, 2025

However, after this video went viral, I decided to revisit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and honestly, I could not help but find out some more glaring mistakes, but I would point out only three, and not destroy the classic altogether!

1. The Casual Sexism With Dialogues!

Well, the entire film is filled with sexist dialogues, but the one I could not help but discuss was the hotel scene after Kajol got drunk and ended up in Shah Rukh Khan‘s room! In the scene, SRK says, “Main ek Hindustani hoon … aur main jaanta hoon ki ek Hindustani ladki ki izzat kya hoti hai.” Does that make sense? I mean, the least we could do is not geographically tag a ladki ki izzat and even make this about region! Anyone’s izzat has the same value, be it a ladki or a ladka, be it Hindustani or Amreeki!

2. The Geographical Goof Up!

Coming back to the climax scene at the Railway Station, which is supposed to be somewhere in Punjab. But instead, it is shot in Apta. This station is located on the Panvel-Roha route of the Central Railway, in Maharashtra’s Raigad! At least 1,684 km away from Punjab!

3. London – Duniya Ka Sabse Bada Sheher?

In the opening scene of the film, Amrish Puri enters walking the roads of London, and it is established as London – Duniya ka sabse bada sheher! Well, historically, London was the world’s largest city in 1900’s. It got replaced by New York in 1925 and eventually Japan’s Tokyo took over in 1965, and technically, it has been ruling ever since as Duniya Ka Sabse Bada Sheher!

Umm, Adulting is bad, it ruins classics we used to love in bachpan! DDLJ will never be the same for me. Though I still love the movie!

