The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report seems to have slowed down at the box office now. The film saw a decent run but will fail to recover its budget. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 19

According to Sacnilk, the Vikrant Massey starrer has been witnessing a dip for the past 2 days. The movie saw a dip of 2.16% on its 18th day. However, the collections rose a little to 1 crore on its 19th day. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 31.33 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 36.96 crore. The movie is most likely to wrap up below 40 crores. It might not even cross 35 crores since the day-wise collections have reduced drastically.

The Vikrant Massey starrer will also wrap up without recovering its entire budget and will inevitably miss out on the success verdict. With its India net collection of 31.33 crores, it is still far away from the safe zone since the movie is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. On its 19th day, the film has recovered around 62% of its budget.

Meanwhile, The Sabarmati Report was recently screened at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his members of the Cabinet, watched the film. Vikrant Massey called it a different experience watching the movie with the PM that cannot be expressed in words.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the makers of the movie for their efforts. The film is based on the gruesome death of 59 devotees after the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in February, 2002. The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

