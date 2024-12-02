Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the screening of The Sabarmati Report at the Parliament Library Complex, which will mark a significant moment for this thought-provoking film. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra, the movie delves deep into the 2002 Godhra train tragedy. It was produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor and was released on November 15, 2024.

The movie seeks to retell the events leading up to the Sabarmati Express fire, a calamity that claimed 59 lives. These individuals were returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. The incident and the ensuing communal unrest left a lasting scar on the nation’s collective memory. The movie does not shy away from the matter. Instead, it has aimed to present a detailed report of the events and is therefore garnering praise from critics.

PM Narendra Modi, the then-Gujarat CM, to attend The Sabarmati Report’s Screening

The filmmakers of The Sabarmati Report have stated that their primary goal was to expose the “truth” behind the incident. Their hard work paid off, and the film became a critical hit and reached the steps of Parliament itself. Furthermore, the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the film screening. Last month, he took to X to praise the film.

A “fake narrative can only persist for a limited period. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too, in a way, common people can see it”, Mr. Narendra Modi tweeted last month. The makers will feel even more pride in their work after the movie is screened in the Parliament. Producer Ekta Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the Prime Minister’s acknowledgment, calling it a “significant boost” for the film’s team.

Massey recently announced a temporary break from acting and shared his appreciation, stating that the Prime Minister’s encouraging words had profoundly impacted him and the entire cast and crew. Overall, the movie is making headlines for its storytelling. It was made on a production budget of ₹50 Crore and grossed just over ₹20 Crore within two weeks of its release.

