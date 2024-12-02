Various Bollywood celebrities have branched into business ventures outside of their acting careers. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have created popular and successful businesses for varied areas of demand. While most have covered the food, clothing, and cosmetics side, there is a particular Indian celebrity who has ventured into the alcohol business.

Sanjay Dutt, fondly known as Sanju Baba, launched his Scotch whisky brand, The Glenwalk. He invested in the startup company Cartel & Bros to launch a premium whisky made from Scottish water and bottled in Scotland. The company has partnered with four alcohol retailers across India to launch its product.

A recent sales update revealed that Sanjay Dutt’s The Glenwalk Scotch whisky sold over 600,000 bottles until July 2024. This whisky brand is currently available in 10 Indian states: Maharashtra, Haryana, Goa, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Plans are to expand the reach to five more states by the end of the year.

In November 2024, the Glenwalk brand also launched Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale. This ginger ale is healthier than most other options available in the market.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, veteran actor Danny Denzonpa has a beer brand with breweries in Sikkim and Assam. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the founders of D’Yavol, a luxury brand with a clothing line, vodka, and whisky line to its name currently.

