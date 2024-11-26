Sanjay Dutt is one of those rare actors in the Indian film industry who has played both a hero and a villain with great conviction. He played the antagonist in Khal Nayak, Plan, Agneepath, Leo, and KGF, Chapter 2. The actor once revealed that he was surprised when people loved his villainous role when he was scared of it. Keep scrolling for more.

Sanjay started his acting career in 1981 with Rocky, directed by Sunil Dutt. According to the data, he has been in the industry for over four decades and has appeared in more than 135 films. Dutt has won several accolades in his career, and he continues to amaze us with his acting skills.

A few years back, India TV News reported that Sanjay Dutt was afraid of his villainous character, who was being widely praised and loved. The actor was left surprised by the people’s reactions towards the character. They not only applauded his performance but loved him in that dark and evil role. But which character from which movie was it? Have you been able to guess the film’s name yet? Or the character?

It is his iconic character, Kancha Cheena, from Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath. The 2012 movie was an adaptation of the 1990 film of the same name, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan played the lead role, and Sanjay was an antagonist. In an interview, the actor expressed his disbelief that people loved his evil character.

Sanjay Dutt said, “The problem is that the nation is falling in love with him. I was surprised that people love him. It was a surprise for me. I was in Nagpur and Indore, and people there were all shouting, ‘Kancha, Kancha.’ I was like…what has happened?”

Sanjay further added, “One week before, I was dubbing for the film, and after 15-20 minutes, I stopped and said to Karan, I want to go out for some time. He asked me what happened…I said if I tell you the reason you will start laughing at me. But as he was asking me again and again I had to tell him. I said I can’t see myself like this, I got scared seeing me. I could not believe. I was like…this was me?”

The Agneepath actor continued, “It was not difficult for me. It was easy for me due to Karan Malhotra (director). He guided me very well through the journey of Kancha. It was not like he was stringent about it he used to listen to me, my suggestions. He (Malhotra) knew the style, in which, Kancha should act…look, converse. All thanks to Karan that it was easy for me.”

For the record, it was Karan Malhotra‘s directorial debut. Danny Denzongpa played this role in the 1990 film. On the professional front, he appeared in Double iSmart last year.

