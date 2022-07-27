Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently hit the theatres. The film had some insane hype to it and fans were eager to watch what the story had in store for them. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office and ended up receiving quite some negative reviews.

Talking about its box office situation, Shamshera is barely surviving it. The makers and the actor of the film are being trolled on social media for the same. Today, the film’s director finally broke his silence over the film’s terrible performance. Read on.

As mentioned above the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera definitely had its hype via the action-filled trailers and grabbed its audiences’ attention. However, the film in which Ranbir is playing hai first ever dual role didn’t live up to the fan’s expectations. Karan Malhotra who helmed the film has now penned a heartbreaking note on the terrible performance of the film and also apologised for ‘abandoning it’.

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra took it to his Twitter handle to share his note which read, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera.”

Aww! This is indeed heartbreaking.

Talking about the film’s box office, the dacoit drama witnessed a huge drop on Tuesday and managed to collect just 2.50 crore.

What are your thoughts on Karan Malhotra’s take on Shamshera’s failure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

