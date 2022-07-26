Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera has failed to impress the audience at the box office. However, it seems the actor is unfazed by the film’s box office failure and has started shooting his next film ‘Animal’. Now pictures from the set are leaked on the internet.

Advertisement

The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is well known for helming the 2019 Hindi film Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Advertisement

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is also part of the film, is currently busy shooting with Ranbir Kapoor and other casts at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace near Gurugram, Haryana. While Anil was seen wearing a shirt teamed with pants, Ranbir was in a turtle-neck t-shirt paired with matching trousers and shoes. Interestingly, both are seen sporting a clean shaved look.

Pictures from the set are going viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor shooting for animal in Delhi 😭

(He is looking hot 🥵♥️) pic.twitter.com/z1IqYqwQ5Y — ♡ (@RanbirAlialove) July 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Animal pic.twitter.com/RXu8k0IO1U — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 29, 2022

Earlier in April, Ranbir Kapoor was seen shooting for Animal in Manali with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Pictures from the set were leaked on social media. In the leaked pictures, Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set and Rashmika in a red-and-white saree.

Reportedly, the pictures were from the first day of their shoot. Take a look at the viral picture below:

Reportedly, Anil will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s father in the film while Rashmika will play the role of Shamshera actor’s wife. Reportedly the film also stars Bobby Deol in a prominent role.

Apart from Animal and Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will be also seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. He will be seen romancing his wife Alia Bhatt on screen for the first time.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Conversation During Viral Ad Shoot Has Now Been Unveiled & It’s All Bhool Bhulaiyaa!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram