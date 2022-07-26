We got to see one of the most beautiful moments of 2022 when Kartik Aaryan, who is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan recently met his inspiration at an event in Mumbai.

A video where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sitting on a bike as Kartik greets him. The two share a hug and then SRK goes on to shower love on Kartik by placing his hand on his cheek had gone viral while leaving fans wondering, what they were talking about.

In a conversation with a leading portal Kartik revealed on what he whispered to SRK in the recent viral video “I asked Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi Sir” (Kartik cheekily asked SRK “Sir did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or no?”)

To this SRK replied, “Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme”(Shah Rukh Khan replied to Kartik Aaryan saying he has watched the film and you are very good in the film Son)

The clip won hearts on the internet as fans think that Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture towards Kartik is heartwarming and kind. Some are calling this as it is the best fan moment for Kartik, who pursued acting after getting inspired by SRK.

