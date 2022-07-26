Ranveer Singh is currently one of the bankable stars in Bollywood, although he has just completed a little over a decade in the industry but the actor has gained a lot of fame. Other than films, the actor has also done a few ads and recently, Singh received the Brand Endorser of the Year award. While receiving the award, the actor recalled the time when every brand cancelled their deal after he gave a number of flops during his initial days.

Right from his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer became a known face and his other works include Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Ram Leela, 83, Simmba and many more. As of now, the actor is working with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh was recently awarded the Brand Endorser of the Year by IAA (International Advertising Association). While he was receiving the award, the actor revealed getting offers from top brands after Band Baaja Baaraat. However, the actor claims he rejected every offer due to someone’s advice. He said, “I wrote my first ad which was for Durex condoms. My first movie was a hit, my second and third, not so much. I had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me.”

“So, after my first hit, all these brands came — cola, telecom, and at the time I was advised, ‘Yaar abhi mat kar, teri agli picture hit hogi toh you do them on a higher price’ (Don’t do them now. When your next movie becomes a hit, then do them),” Ranveer Singh added.

However, his luck wasn’t on his side as his other films Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera were a box office dud and seeing such bad results, brands backed out. He didn’t lose hope as he waited almost four years and then finally wrote his first script.

“I was itching as I had dreams and aspirations. I thought I also want to be a movie star endorsing ‘ting’. So, I had an idea for Durex condom and I had my management team call them and say, ‘We have an idea if you want to do’. They bit into it and the rest is history and today here I am brand endorser of the year,” Ranveer Singh concluded.

