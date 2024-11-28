Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema right now. In Bollywood, she’s in the top league, and we must credit her script choices for it. The actress has been very careful about her filmography and has tried her best to maintain commercial viability apart from signing strong roles. This has made her one of the most successful Indian actors in the post-COVID era, with her domestic box office crossing 1500 crores.

Deepika made her debut in 2007 with a blockbuster, Om Shanti Om, and since then, there’s no looking back. She has reached new heights successfully and delivered several big hits, in addition to proving her acting prowess. In the post-COVID era, she has been involved in four theatrical releases (excluding her cameos), and all of them have managed to cross the 100 crore mark in India.

After the second wave of COVID-19, Deepika Padukone’s first theatrical release was 83. Released during COVID restrictions, the film suffered a big setback and was a disaster. Against a reported budget of 250 crores, it earned just 102 crores. After 83, she was seen in Pathaan. It was an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office, with a massive collection of 543.22 crores against a budget of 250 crores.

Deepika Padukone kicked off her box office run this year with a losing affair, Fighter. While it earned well by amassing 215 crores at the Indian box office, the collection was underwhelming, considering the reported cost of 250 crores. Up next, she came up with Kalki 2898 AD. Despite a massive budget of 600 crores, the film was a success, with a collection of 653.21 crores in India.

After combining the budgets of all films, the cumulative cost of all post-COVID Deepika Padukone films stands at 1350 crores. Against it, the domestic box office total stands at a huge 1513.43 crores. So, the actress has been on the winning side so far, with returns of 163.43 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bhairathi Ranagal Box Office Collection (13 Days): Shiva Rajkumar Starrer Is Just 2.63 Crores Away From Recovering Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News