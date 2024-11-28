Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal will be wrapping up its two-week theatrical run today. It started off well, and so far, it has amassed a decent total at the Indian box office. It registered a start of over 2 crores and, after that, held on well during the entire opening week. There was a considerable drop during the second week, but it still gave itself a chance to be a commercial winner. Keep reading for a 13-day collection report!

Directed by Narthan, the Sandalwood neo-noir action thriller was released in theatres on November 15. Upon its release, the film opened to generally favorable reviews. It was praised for the engaging content and Shiva Rajkumar’s compelling performance. Even among audiences, it is faring with decent word-of-mouth.

Bhairathi Ranagal started its journey by earning 2.30 crores, as per Sacnilk. Given favorable word-of-mouth, it had a good opening weekend with 8.40 crores coming in. During weekdays, it maintained a steady pace, and at the end of the first week, it posted a total of 13 crores at the Indian box office. During the second week, it has added another 4.37 crores, with one day to go.

So, as per the latest collection update, Bhairathi Ranagal has earned 17.37 crores net at the Indian box office in 13 days. It’s a decent total, and today, another 40–50 lakhs are expected to come, thus wrapping up the two-week run at 17.77-17.87 crores in India.

Reportedly, the Shiva Rajkumar starrer is made on a budget of 20 crores. If compared with the domestic collection of 17.37 crores, the film needs 2.63 crores more to recover the budget and enter the safe zone. With good growth during the third weekend and a steady hold further, the film has a chance of securing a plus verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

