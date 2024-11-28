Shah Rukh Khan is currently ruling the Indian box office despite no new releases! As many as three of his cult classics are enjoying re-runs in Indian theatres. With its rock-steady run, Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release has now achieved a massive feat. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

The romantic comedy, co-starring Preity Zinta, has completed 13 days of re-release at the domestic box office. On the second Wednesday, it minted 25 lacs and remained on similar lines as the previous day. As per Pinkvilla, the overall earnings now stand at 3.95 crores net.

Koi Mil Gaya vs Kal Ho Naa Ho

Hrithik Roshan led Koi Mil Gaya was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2003 with lifetime earnings of 47.25 crores. On the other hand, Kal Ho Naa Ho stood at the #2 spot with a cumulative total of 38.60 crores.

The net earnings in India (OG + re-release) now stand at 42.55 crores. This means, Nikkhil Advani’s directorial is only 4.7 crores away from beating Kal Ho Naa Ho and re-writing history at the Indian box office.

OG Box Office Collection

Made on a budget of 28 crores, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a hit at the Indian box office with lifetime earnings of 38.60 crores net.

At the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer had raked in gross collections of 86.10 cr gross.

Updated Worldwide Box Office Collection

Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release has minted gross earnings of 4.66 crores in India. Combining it with the original worldwide collections, the total now surges to 90.76 crores gross. And with that, Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta starrer has officially crossed the 90 crore mark. That is a massive milestone achieved for a 2003 film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

