Another Malayalam film in 2024 is walking towards the glory of the success tag in 6 days already! Basil Joseph and Nazriya’s Sookshma Darshini stands at a total of almost 13 crore in India and close to 22+ crore worldwide!

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, November 27, the film earned almost 1.30 crore at the box office, a very minimal drop from the previous day’s 1.40 crore. In fact, it is almost in the range of the opening day’s 1.55 crore.

However, whether the film leads to the hit tag or not might be decided only once the weekend numbers unfold. Any which way, it would be only another one week run for the film at the box office before Pushpa 2 arrives.

Sookshma Darshini Budget & Collection

The film has been made on a reported and controlled budget of almost 10 crore and it has surpassed its budget at the box office. After the recovery, the film has earned a profit of almost 30%. However, it will be a long road before the film enters the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024.

Check out the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu : 76.10 crore Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Guruyavoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore Bramayugam: 27 cror e

About Sookshma Darshini

Helmed by MC Jithin and rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film stars Basil Joseph, and Nazriya. The official synopsis of the film says, “Manuel returns with his mother to their former home in a middle-class neighborhood. Suspicious of his intentions, Priyadarshini and her friends begin gathering clues, convinced he may be hiding something sinister.”

