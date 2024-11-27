All eyes are now on Pushpa 2, which will set the box office on fire. The Telugu action drama has a massive fan following all across the nation. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil are returning, and the anticipation is sky-high. But will Sukumar’s directorial beat KGF Chapter 2 among the top Hindi weekend advance bookings? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Pushpa: The Rise vs KGF (Hindi) Opening Weekend

Back in 2021, Pushpa (Hindi) surpassed all expectations and raked in an impressive 12 crores in 3 days. Despite minimal promotions, Sukumar’s directorial had truly knocked it out of the park. It also surpassed KGF Chapter 1, which had minted 9.20 crores in its opening weekend.

KGF Chapter 2 First Weekend

KGF Chapter 2 was a force to reckon with at the Hindi box office. As per Nishit Shaw, it clocked in 42.50 crores in advance booking alone and toppled Indian biggies like Baahubali 2 (38 crores), Tiger 3 (32 crores), Gadar (31 crores), and Brahmastra (28 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 opening weekend advance booking at the Hindi box office below:

Jawan: 55.50 crores Pathaan: 55 crores KGF Chapter 2: 42.50 crores Animal: 41.50 crores Baahubali 2: 38 crores

Will history repeat itself?

Pushpa 2 is sure to enjoy an impressive opening in the Hindi language. It may be difficult to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan because the superstar enjoys a loyal fan following in Bollywood. But Allu Arjun will compete with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 pre-sales to steal its third spot. Only time will tell.

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking

Pushpa: The Rule advance booking will initiate in India on November 30, 2024. Around 1 million users have already tapped ‘interested’ on BookMyShow and are waiting with bated breath for the pre-sales to begin. A thunderstorm is incoming; only time will tell how impactful it turns at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

