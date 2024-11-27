All eyes are now on Pushpa 2, which will set the box office on fire. The Telugu action drama has a massive fan following all across the nation. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil are returning, and the anticipation is sky-high. But will Sukumar’s directorial beat KGF Chapter 2 among the top Hindi weekend advance bookings? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!
Pushpa: The Rise vs KGF (Hindi) Opening Weekend
Back in 2021, Pushpa (Hindi) surpassed all expectations and raked in an impressive 12 crores in 3 days. Despite minimal promotions, Sukumar’s directorial had truly knocked it out of the park. It also surpassed KGF Chapter 1, which had minted 9.20 crores in its opening weekend.
Trending
KGF Chapter 2 First Weekend
KGF Chapter 2 was a force to reckon with at the Hindi box office. As per Nishit Shaw, it clocked in 42.50 crores in advance booking alone and toppled Indian biggies like Baahubali 2 (38 crores), Tiger 3 (32 crores), Gadar (31 crores), and Brahmastra (28 crores).
Take a look at the top 5 opening weekend advance booking at the Hindi box office below:
- Jawan: 55.50 crores
- Pathaan: 55 crores
- KGF Chapter 2: 42.50 crores
- Animal: 41.50 crores
- Baahubali 2: 38 crores
Will history repeat itself?
Pushpa 2 is sure to enjoy an impressive opening in the Hindi language. It may be difficult to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan because the superstar enjoys a loyal fan following in Bollywood. But Allu Arjun will compete with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 pre-sales to steal its third spot. Only time will tell.
Pushpa 2 Advance Booking
Pushpa: The Rule advance booking will initiate in India on November 30, 2024. Around 1 million users have already tapped ‘interested’ on BookMyShow and are waiting with bated breath for the pre-sales to begin. A thunderstorm is incoming; only time will tell how impactful it turns at the box office.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!
Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Fails To Meet Mammoth Expectations, Fate Of Opening Day To Be Decided On November 30?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News