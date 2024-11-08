Tamil superstar Suriya’s highly anticipated action drama Kanguva is set for a grand theatrical release on November 14 across 10,000 screens worldwide. Co-producer G. Dhananjayan announced a recent event. With a massive production budget of approximately ₹350 crores, the movie is expected to be a visual spectacle released in multiple languages and formats.

The promotional campaign for Kanguva matches the film’s grand scale, emphasizing its ambitious scope. The movie will be released in multiple premium formats, including 3D, IMAX, PXL, and EPIQ. Co-producer G. Dhananjayan revealed that only three Indian films, Jawan, R, and KGF 2, have previously achieved a 10,000-screen release. Kanguva is poised to become the fourth to join this elite list.

Kanguva marks Suriya’s first major release in two years, following his last full-length film in 2022, with only a cameo appearance since then. The movie has a two-hour and 34-minute runtime and has been certified U/A. Featuring Suriya in dual roles, the film is set to hit theatres in eight languages: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. Rumors suggest that with the help of artificial intelligence, Suriya’s authentic voice will be used across all language versions.

Even before its theatrical release, Prime Video acquired Kanguva’s streaming rights. The film features Suriya in dual roles, one as a tribal leader and the other as a police officer, connected across millennia. The star-studded cast includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Siva and written by the director himself, along with Madhan Karky and Adi Narayana, the movie features music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. It is produced under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

