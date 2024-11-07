Fahadh Faasil’s film Aavesham, released earlier this year, has gained significant praise from critics and audiences. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie performed well at the box office. According to recent reports, Aavesham is set to be remade in Telugu, and Ravi Teja, a well-known actor, has been selected to play the leading role.

As reported by Filmibeat, Ravi Teja will take on the lead role initially played by Fahadh Faasil. Fans are eager to see how the Mass Maharaja will bring his touch to the character in this highly anticipated remake.

Aavesham, which translates to “excitement,” was released in April 2024. It was produced by Fahadh Faasil, his wife Nazriya Nazim, and Anwar Rasheed. The film tells the story of three teenagers living in Bangalore and their unexpected connection with a local gangster named Ranga. After its theatrical release, the film was made available on Amazon Prime Video.

For Fahadh Faasil Aavesham, it was a unique project. He is often recognized for supporting roles in movies like Pushpa: The Rise and Vettaiyan. His portrayal in Pushpa earned him special recognition, although Fahadh downplayed the impact of the role on his career.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Fahadh expressed his feelings about the Pushpa franchise. He mentioned that while many view Pushpa as a career milestone, he felt it didn’t change much for him. “I always tell director Sukumar sir that the Pushpa film didn’t do much for me. My focus remains only on Malayalam cinema,” Fahadh said.

Fahadh Faasil has several projects lined up, including Pushpa 2, Odum Kuthira, Chadum Kuthira, and Don’t Trouble the Trouble. Fans are excited to see what the talented actor has in store.

