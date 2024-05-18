It’s been a fantastic year so far for the Malayalam film industry and Fahadh Faasil has given a significant contribution from his side. His Aavesham has emerged as a huge success at the box office and is still running in theatres despite arriving on the OTT platform. Carrying a good enough budget, the film has exceeded all expectations and is enjoying impressive returns in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 11th April, the film has been in theatres for over a month now. There was a decent buzz around the film in the pre-release buzz, but the actual product turned out to be more appealing and entertaining. Right from the performances of Fahadh Faasil and others, the direction of Jithu Madhavan to the music of Sushin Shyam, almost every department received praise of critics as well as audiences.

Aavesham took a good start at the Indian box office, and with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it went from strength to strength. Within no time, it crossed the 50 crore mark in the domestic market. As per the recent update, the film has amassed 84.49 crores net. It’s a good result for a film that carries a reported budget of 55 crores (inclusive of all expenses apart from the production cost).

Talking about the box office returns, Aavesham currently enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 29.49 crores after deducting the budget from the Indian collection. If calculated further, this equals 53.61% returns. So, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is already a commercial winner and another golden addition to the list of Mollywood successes in 2024.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also features Mithun Jai Shankar, Hipzster, Roshan Shahnava, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.

While Aavesham is still earning money at the box office, it is available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

