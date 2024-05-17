Wes Ball’s movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, recorded the fourth biggest Wednesday of 2024, bringing in solid numbers this week. It has hit a significant milestone in the North American box office. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise has raised the industry’s hopes for a successful summer beginning at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received rave reviews from critics and has earned an impressive B rating on CinemaScore. It has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 250 movie critics. People have praised its visuals, and early reviews helped boost the film’s collection on its opening weekend, as it did better than predictions.

According to Luiz Fernando’s box office report, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes collected $3.6 million on Wednesday, recording the fourth-biggest Wednesday of 2024. For the record, it is at the #1 position in the United States’ box office chart. Its collection is below Kung Fu Panda’s $4.2 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $4.6 million, and Dune: Part Two’s $6.7 million.

The trade analyst’s report reveals Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes faced a harsher dip from Tuesday discount day compared to the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy’s first Tuesday. It has dropped 40.8%. Check out their collections here:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) – $6.7 million [- 30.6%]

War of the Planet of the Apes (2017) – $4.4 million [- 38.3%]

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – $4.9 million [- 26.4%]

According to the report, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has hit a $72.5 million cume in the United States and will cross the $100 million mark on Sunday. The movie’s worldwide collection is $144.9 million.

About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes –

The synopsis reads, “Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Wes Ball, starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, was released in the US last Friday, May 10, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

