Kingdom of the Planet of Apes by Wes Ball received a favorable response at the box office on its opening day. It showed its caliber in the early reviews and the previews. After Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Dune: Part Two, this Planet of the Apes movie might go on to give another exceptional success to Hollywood. Scroll below for the opening day numbers of the sci-fi film.

The first or the OG Planet of the Apes movie came out in 1968, and it was a film adaptation of French author Pierre Boulle’s 1963 book La Planète des singes. It was a commercial success, and four films were made after that between 1970 and 1973. In 2001, Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes was released, and in 2011, the series was rebooted, and the latest release is a part of that rebooted franchise. Andi Serkis led the prequels as Caeser.

Wes Ball’s movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, was released this Friday and opened in 4,075 theatres. According to Variety’s report, the Freya Allan and Owen Teague-led sci-fi adventure movie grossed $22.2 million on its release day. The movie is estimated to earn between $52 million and $56 million on its debut weekend.

Compared to the prequels, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ numbers are close to them except for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ $72 million opening weekend record. The last film, War of the Planet of the Apes, made $56.2 million, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes made a $54.8 million opening. It has been widely praised for its visual presentation.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes might be at the top of the leaderboard at the domestic box office this week. The movie by Wes Ball was released on May 10 and is currently running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates of Hollywood movies, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office: Leaves Behind Barbie & Oppenheimer To Become Most Profitable Film Of 2023 With A Net Profit Of $559 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News