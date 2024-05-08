The MonsterVerse movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued its monstrous run on its sixth Monday. The film is still grossing solid numbers at the box office. Compared to other MonsterVerse movies, let us see how it performs in the theatres after a month of its release. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2024 movie had the lowest budget in the MonsterVerse franchise. The series began with 2014’s Godzilla, and there are five films, including this one. This is currently the second highest-grossing film in the series and might as well become the highest if things go well for it. It has been receiving positive responses in China and Japan as well. The film might not have impressed the critics so much as the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes only has a 54% score, but the Audience Score is an impressive 91%.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brought new excitement among the fans as, this time, the two Titans join hands and fight against a common threat from Skull Island. The fans were also thrilled to see a baby Kong Suko. The film also brought back the queen of monsters, Mothra. It exceeded all expectations and earned $80 million from over 3861 theatres.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned $295K on its sixth Monday. It had just a drop of 37.7% from last Monday despite losing 428 theatres on Friday. Its domestic cume stands at $188.4 million at the US box office. The movie has earned $547.5 million worldwide so far. How did the MonsterVerse movies fare on their sixth weekend?

Kong: Skull Island – $334K

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $295K

Godzilla – $263K

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – $113K

As per the trade analyst’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire aims for a $200 million run in the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Becomes The 4th Highest Grossing Animated Hollywood Film In The Post-Covid Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News