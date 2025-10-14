Survival horror thrillers are a dime a dozen, but Abigail has something unique to offer. To experience its full impact, you shouldn’t watch the trailer before seeing the film. It’s unusual advice, given that trailers are meant for promotional purposes, but like a few other films, this one’s trailer reveals too much and can ruin the suspense. Our suggestion? Skip the trailer and go straight into the movie. If you still want a small glimpse, we’ll share a short Instagram clip instead.

Abigail – Plot

A young ballerina, around 12 years old, is kidnapped by a ragtag team whose purpose is simple. They want money and plan to ransom the child. However, at the time of the kidnapping, they had no idea who her father was. After abducting her, they take her to a gothic mansion where they must stay for 24 hours before returning the child and collecting their share of the ransom. The group members are unaware of each other’s identities or real names. But once they discover who the girl’s father truly is, that is when everything starts to fall apart.

Abigail – Cast & Character

Alisha Weir as Abigail did a pretty good job, especially considering her age. Don’t judge her acting ability based on the Instagram video above, because once you watch the film, you’ll understand why. Melissa Barrera as Joey, a former military medical staff member struggling with drug addiction, was also convincing in her role. She plays a mother who is tasked with taking care of Abigail, and she portrayed her character quite well.

Dan Stevens as Frank, a former corrupt cop, delivered one of the standout performances, especially towards the end of the film. Kathryn Newton as Sammy, the hacker, effectively conveyed both fear and helplessness with great intensity. Will Catlett, as Rickles, a former military sniper, had relatively limited screen time but did justice to his role. His performance wasn’t particularly remarkable, but he played the part as best as he could.

Kevin Durand as Peter, the muscle and a former mob enforcer, was solid in his role, though his character didn’t have much depth beyond being the group’s muscle. Angus Cloud as Dean, the sociopathic driver, also had minimal involvement. His main task was to drive, and the character didn’t demand much beyond that. Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, the organizer of the kidnapping, had limited screen time, but every time he appeared, his performance was top-notch.

i just got back from seeing abigail (2024) and when i tell you all that this was such a fun movie, I MEAN IT. if you loved ready or not, you will LOVE this movie! melissa barrera once again knocked it out of the ballpark with her performance in this role. i absolutely loved it. pic.twitter.com/P10Gwcmjg5 — bella (@johnnyslawrence) April 19, 2024

Abigail – Where To Watch?

In India, Abigail is available on Netflix, while in the United States, it is streaming on Peacock. The film has a runtime of 109 minutes. An interesting fact about the movie is that both the audience score and the critics’ score, that is, the Popcornmeter and the Tomatometer in Rotten Tomatoes are currently at 83% for Abigail.

