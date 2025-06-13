Melissa Barrera didn’t audition. She just spoke honestly, and now DC fans won’t stop talking. While promoting Abigail, the Scream star finally addressed the internet’s campaign to see her wield the Lasso of Truth in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. And her answer? Neither a confirmation nor a denial. But something more impactful: thoughtful reflection on what playing Wonder Woman should mean.

What Did Melissa Barrera Say About Wonder Woman Fan-Cast Going Viral?

Speaking to Collider, Barrera said, “I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they’re Marvel or DC, their reach is so big.”

“And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes,” she added. Fans heard humility. Hollywood heard readiness. And Twitter? It heard Wonder Woman 2026.

Why Melissa Barrera Fits The DCU’s Wonder Woman Energy

James Gunn’s DCU isn’t chasing stars: it’s chasing soul. From Superman to Swamp Thing, every casting has leaned into character-first choices. And Barrera fits that mold like a bracer fits a forearm. She has a commanding screen presence, with the grit to throw punches and the depth to carry Diana’s internal battles.

She’s already fought horror villains, taken down vampires, and made audiences care about broken people in impossible situations. Wonder Woman isn’t just about fighting gods—it’s about staying grounded when the world turns upside down. Barrera can deliver both.

Of course, it all comes down to what the DC boss wants. Gunn recently told Entertainment Weekly that Wonder Woman is still happening just at a slower pace than fans might like. “Wonder Woman’s a separate thing, slow moving, but it’s moving. We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now.”

That script is shrouded in mystery. No confirmed writer. No cast. No director. Gal Gadot? Quietly out, despite early signals she might return. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3? Canceled before it took flight. What’s left is possibility. And if Barrera’s thoughtful, unprompted reflection on the responsibility of playing Diana was any sign, she might already be preparing, even if just in spirit.

The buzz isn’t about what she said as much as how she said it. Calm. Clear. Respectful. Like someone who gets what Wonder Woman actually stands for. And right now, that’s precisely the kind of energy DC fans are hungry for.

