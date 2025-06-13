James Gunn’s highly anticipated superhero movie, Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular protagonist, is slated to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. Over the years, the Man of Steel featured in several films and was portrayed by multiple actors, including Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill. But the question is: Which Superman film holds the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes? And it’s probably not the one you are thinking of right now. Read on to find out which film tops the list, why it stands out, and where to stream it on OTT.

Popular Superman Films

When fans talk about their personal favourite Superman movie, many talk about Richard Donner’s 1978 film Superman, with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, and its sequel, Superman II (82% score). Other fans are also fond of Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (74% score) and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which starred Henry Cavill but got a lukewarm 57% score. But here’s the twist. Despite their mainstream popularity and widespread impact, none of these is the highest-rated Superman movie.

The Highest-Rated Superman Film

You might be surprised to know that the Superman movie with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score is the 2024 documentary film Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. It has earned a brilliant critics’ score and audience score of 98% on the review aggregation site.

More About Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The documentary tells the incredibly inspiring story of Superman actor Christopher Reeve and how he became an iconic movie star from an unknown actor. The film also delves into the tragic day when he met with a horse-riding accident in 1995, which left his body paralyzed from the neck down. Following the near-fatal accident, Reeve became a passionate activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights. The film includes never-before-seen home movies, personal archive material, and heartfelt interviews with his three children, as well as several A-list Hollywood actors and close friends.

Where To Watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

The documentary film is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. Moreover, it is also available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹149.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Trailer

