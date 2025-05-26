Henry Cavill has served as the backbone of DC ever since he donned the red cape of Superman for the first time in 2013 in the movie Man of Steel. This marked a new era for the popular cinematic universe, which continued for almost a decade before he bid adieu in 2022.

During his stint as the beloved superhero, Henry Cavill caught the attention of millions of viewers around the world through his more grounded and intense take on the character, even though the critical reception varied. In this story, we will rank Henry Cavill’s superhero appearances by worldwide box office numbers, based on the data from Box Office Mojo.

1) Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)- $874M

This movie marked Henry Cavill’s second appearance as Superman in the DC universe. The plot followed the aftermath of Superman’s battle with General Zod (Michael Shannon), which left Metropolis in complete ruins. Many people, including Batman (played by Ben Affleck), feared his power and perceived him as a threat before deciding to take him down. The worldwide collection of the film was $874 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Worldwide Collection- $874 million

Domestic Collection- $330 million

International Collection- $554 million

2) Man of Steel (2013) – $670M

A baby named Kal-El, son of Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife Lara, is sent to Earth in a desperate attempt to save the race after their planet Krypton is destroyed. The infant is then raised as Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), but while he grows up, he struggles with his true identity and powers.

However, Clark embraces his identity as Superman when a threat from his home planet arrives. The film was a major commercial success and helped reestablish Superman as a bankable character at the box office, earning $670 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Worldwide Collection- $670 million

Domestic Collection- $291 million

International Collection- $379 million

3) Justice League (2017)- $661M

Following Superman’s death, the Earth faces a new danger in the form of Steppenwolf. Wonder Woman and Batman are now tasked with assembling a strong group, consisting of Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg, to face the powerful villain. Despite boasting a strong cast, the movie was a total flop, costing Warner Bros. an estimated $60 million. The total worldwide collection of the movie was $661 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Worldwide Collection- $661 million

Domestic Collection- $229 million

International Collection- $432 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

