Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in the theatres last Friday, and it has already achieved new records in the franchise. The sixth film has already become the highest-grossing film in the series before entering its second weekend at the US box office. It is now on track to become the second highest-grossing Final Destination film this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The sixth installment is going to earn spectacular numbers in its theatrical run. The movie opened to amazing numbers, crushing the industry projections in the US. It is moving swiftly towards the $100 million milestone domestically. According to reports, Bloodlines was made on a budget of $50 million and has already collected 3.1 times the modest budget.

Crosses the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office

Final Destination: Bloodlines opened to $51.6 million at the US box office. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the movie collected $5.5 million on its first Friday at the US box office, taking the domestic cume to $75.6 million. In the overseas regions, Bloodlines has collected $77.9 million so far and is still counting. Therefore, Final Destination 6 has hit the $153.5 million worldwide cume, crossing the $150 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

Domestic (North America) – $75.63 million

Overseas – $77.9 million

Worldwide – $153.53 million

On track to become the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise

Final Destination: Bloodlines recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Final Destination 3’s $118.89 million and became the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is around $4 million away from surpassing Final Destination 5’s $157.8 million global haul. Once the 6th film beats that number, it will become the 2nd highest-grossing Final Destination movie.

Bloodlines, released on May 16, is expected to surpass The Final Destination’s $186.16 million worldwide haul and become the franchise’s highest-grossing film this Memorial Day weekend.

Check out the worldwide box office performance of the Final Destination films, ranked from highest to lowest:

The Final Destination – $186.16 million Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $153.53 million Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million Final Destination – $112.88 million Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million

