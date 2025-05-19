Final Destination: Bloodlines

didn’t hold back in its latest installment. The new release has been a wild ride built from the bones of its predecessors, bursting with clever nods to the films that came before. However, none land harder than the infamous log truck — yes, the same death machine that haunted viewers since the highway brutality of Final Destination 2.

In Bloodlines, the ending isn’t just a callback — it’s a looming presence, twisting its way through the film until it finally delivers a brutal farewell to Stefani and Charlie. That final scene is soaked in utter mayhem, marking the bloodiest wood-fueled sequence the franchise has delivered in years.

The Alternate Ending That Never Made It

Originally, though, things were going to end differently. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein toyed with a number of drafts before landing on the version that made it to the screen.

In one early version, Stefani and Charlie didn’t die. According to Collider, Stein revealed, “Stefani does get into the cabin. Mom (Rya Kihlstedt) died earlier, and then Stefani and Charlie try to get to Iris’s (Gabrielle Rose) cabin, and she gets into the cabin, and then Charlie’s at the door, being like, ‘I can’t lose you, Stefani. You’re going to be here…’ She’s like, ‘Go away, Charlie. I’m going to protect you.’ And he left, and she stayed in the cabin, alive, and she was just going to live Iris’s life.”

That version left a strange taste. It wasn’t bloody or dramatic, but it felt hollow, even bleaker than a splatter-filled ending. Stefani surviving only to inherit Iris’s lonely fate didn’t exactly scream satisfying. The directors agreed as well and made the changes.

The Right Call For The Carnage

Clearly, the creative team made the right decision. The final call, with co-writers Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor onboard, clicked with audiences. The sixth entry in the series has exploded in popularity, climbing the ranks to become the franchise’s most well-received film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans gave it a roaring 89%, while critics went even higher, pushing it to a staggering 93%. The Wrap spoke of the movie, “We’re here for the kills and, again, every single kill in ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ is a winner. Every time a head explodes, which is a lot, you’ll want to stand up and cheer.”

The Movie Blog stated, “Final Destination: Bloodlines is a morbidly fun time, and fans of the franchise will enjoy the deathly ride. It delivers exactly what it promises with creative kills, tense buildup, and just enough mythos to keep you hooked.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Did Any Mission: Impossible Movie Ever Earn An Oscar Nod Or Take Home The Award?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News